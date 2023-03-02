MILES CITY — Longtime Miles Community College baseball coach Jeff Brabant will retire at the end of the season.
The school made the announcement in a press release Thursday.
After being with the MCC baseball program for over 20 years, Brabant will be stepping away upon completion of the 2022-23 baseball season with some impressive numbers. He has amassed 352 career wins, six conference championships, and a .768 overall winning percentage.
Brabant, a former Billings Scarlets assistant coach who later became head coach of the Class AA American Legion baseball team for one season, has been a part of the Pioneers since the fall of 2003 as an assistant to recent MCC Athletic Hall of Fame member, Rob Bishop. In 2010, Brabant was named head coach where he continued to build MCC into the successful program it is today. According to the MCC release, Brabant attributed much of that success to Bishop's tutelage.
"You develop relationships and mentors," stated Brabant, who was born in Havre and grew up in Miles City, in the MCC press release. "Then it flips, and you do the mentoring. The ups and downs, the good and the bad. Honestly, it is like a marriage, and I just hope I have been a good spouse to the college and the community."
With a total of 31 years of coaching and 26 years of teaching under his belt, Brabant will have spent more than two-thirds of them at the college, where he has also taught information technology and computer courses.
"You have to love it; the hours and the grind, the time away from your family," said Brabant in the MCC news release. "You give your life to it. You are molding them (student-athletes) at a critical period. You give them a pathway to success by keeping them responsible for it, and you must walk a higher line than that pathway. ... You don't do it for the paycheck, you do it for when you see alumni years later and listen to their successes."
"The tremendous success that the MCC baseball program has been able to achieve during coach Brabant's amazing tenure is just part of the story," Miles Community College president Ron Slinger was quoted as saying in the press release. "He built a program based on high integrity, strong character, and personal responsibility and has always led by example. Our student-athletes are better human beings for being part of the MCC baseball program."
"We are so grateful for coach Brabant's leadership and know that because of his efforts, the program will continue to be successful both on and off the diamond for years to come."
Brabant recalls many memorable moments throughout his coaching career, including winning Super Regionals and traveling to Tennessee for the College World Series in 2007 (as and assistant coach). He also references qualifying for the postseason in 2016 as a Division I team and consistently qualifying for Super Regionals, after taking second in Regionals, as a highlight of his career. "Seeing the dogpiles (of players) after Mon-Dak and regional championships…it's the epitome of our hard work."
As a family man, he also holds special memories of his family during his time as a coach. "My wife and son surprised me with their attendance at regionals in Bismarck in 2019. They watched us win and dogpile!"
MCC athletic director Jerry Olson thanked Brabant for his dedication and time spent at the college.
"I want to congratulate coach on a remarkable career," said Olson in the MCC release. "I can't thank coach Brabant enough for what he has done and what he has meant to Pioneer baseball. I'm always impressed with his countless championships and records, but I'm especially impressed by what his teams have accomplished in the classroom. They are consistently ranked in the top 10 nationally in team GPA, and those young men put in countless hours of community service."
Brabant started his coaching career with the Miles City American Legion program from 1992 to 1996, where he was both an assistant and head coach. Over the years, Brabant also coached the Bozeman Bucks A Legion baseball team in 1997 according to his biography information on the MCC website.
Brabant became the Scarlets coach prior to the 2002 season beginning as Paul Hatzell, whom he was an assistant under for four seasons, retired from coaching at the conclusion of the 2001 season. Brabant led the Scarlets to a 41-20 record in 2002.
MCC is 1-3 so far this season and will play its next games on Friday against Malone University and Riverland Community College in Tucson, Arizona.
Last season, MCC was 34-21, won the Mon-Dak Conference Tournament and advanced to the Region XIII Tournament.
Brabant will have fond memories of his time at Miles CC.
"This school has had a huge impact on whom I have become," Brabant said in the news release, "but it is time to do something different while I still have my mind and health, and I want to be able to finish watching my kiddos grow up. It is humbling to know the effect I've had; it is emotional and what I will miss the most."
