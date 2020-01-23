BILLINGS — The Miles Community College baseball team received votes in the first National Junior College Athletic Association Division II poll of the 2020 season.

The votes for the Pioneers added up to four points, good for 28th among teams listed in the NJCAA preseason poll.

MCC won the Mon-Dak Conference and the Region XII tournament last season, which ended with a sweep at the hands of Northeast (Nebraska) in the North Plains District Championship.

Northeast is No. 11 in the preseason poll, and Northern Oklahoma Enid is No. 1.

