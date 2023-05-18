MILES CITY — Jaeden Jordahl of Billings and Tommy O'Connell of Kalispell were among five Miles Community College baseball players to earn all-MonDak Conference and All-Region XIII honors.

The Pioneers (37-14) finished the season as the MonDak Conference champs and were the runner-up for Region XIII.

Jordahl, a former star with the Billings Royals American Legion baseball team, batted .355 for the season with 10 doubles, a triple and five home runs. The sophomore shortstop walked 32 times and was hit by a pitch 18 times for an on-base percentage of .556. He also tied for the team lead with 35 stolen bases and his fielding percentage was .902.

O'Connell, a sophomore designated hitter, batted .331 with six doubles, 11 homers and 46 RBIs. His slugging percentage was .661 and his on-bae percentage was .470.

The other Pioneers to make the honors squads were sophomore catcher Takumi Kimoto of Brisbane, Australia; sophomore left fielder Grant Gabbert of Thorton, Colorado and sophomore pitcher Jeremy Gee of Brigham City, Utah.