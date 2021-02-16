MILES CITY — Five players reached double figures, including Remy Lemovou who had a double-double, as the Miles Community College men’s basketball team continued a recent hot streak with a 94-82 win Monday over Bismarck State.
Dylan Hushaw led the way with 25 points, while Lemovou scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Favour Chukwukelu (19 points), Jakim Ricketts (16) and Eli Habighorst (10) also reached double figures for the Pioneers, who won for the fifth time in six games.
Habighorst just missed a double-double with nine assists.
Cole Begger led the Mystics with 20 points.
Kate Tanner scored 18 points and nabbed 16 rebounds for the MCC women in a 79-58 win over Bismarck State as the Pioneers remained undefeated at 10-0.
Rebekah Dallinger added 17 points and nine rebounds for MCC, which built a 44-20 lead by halftime. Lili Long and Olyvia Pachecho had 15 points each.
Kaity Hove had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Bismarck State.
