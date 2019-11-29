MILES CITY — Issac Abergut, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward for the Miles Community College Pioneers has been named Mon-Dak player of the Week.

Abergut, a Melbourne, Australia native, poured in 29 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in a win against Casper.

Twenty five of Abergut's points came in the second half, as well as the game tying 3-pointer to take the game into overtime.

The Pioneers beat 12th-ranked Casper in overtime, 115-110.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments