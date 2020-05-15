MILES CITY — Two players from Montana, four from Australia and one from Spain round out the recruiting class for Miles Community College women’s basketball coach Taylor Harris.

Rebekah Everest of West Yellowstone and Kelbee Denham of Malta are joined by Rebekah Dallinger and Taryn Mahoney of Sydney, Australia, Bree Trego of Brisbane, Australia, Kate Tanner of Melbourne, Australia, and Jana Conejero of Malaga, Spain.

The Pioneers had previously announced the signings of Danna Ochoa (West Yellowstone), Isabel Saltenberger (Anaconda), Jasmine Grossman (Manhattan) and Molly Cockburn (Christchurch, New Zealand), bringing to 11 total for their 2020-21 recruiting class.

MCC finished third in the MonDak last season with a 19-13 record.

