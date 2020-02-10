MILES CITY — Miles Community College's Meghan Krantz will continue her softball career at Eastern Oregon.
The Pioneers athletic department issued a press release Monday saying the first baseman has signed with EOU and will depart for La Grande, Oregon, at the end of the season.
Krantz is a sophomore from Cheney, Washington.
