MILES CITY — Miles Community College announced Thursday that men’s basketball player Gedeon Buzangu signed a letter of intent to continue his career at Idaho State.

Buzangu, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds a game for the Pioneers, who finished 20-12 last season.

He was a two-time first-team all-MonDak and all-Region XIII selection.

