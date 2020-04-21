MILES CITY — Point guard Binta Salawu, who helped the Miles Community College women to a Region XIII semifinal appearance, has signed a letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Saint Peter's University in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Salawu, of Sydney, Australia, led the Pioneers in scoring (20 points per game) and assists (4 per game) and was awarded first-team All-MonDak Conference, All-Region XIII, and honorable mention WBCA All-American honors.
MCC finished the season 19-13.
Saint Peter's is an NCAA Division-I school that plays in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The Peacocks were 9-21 last season.
