MILES CITY — Miles Community College guard Dylan Hushaw will play next season for the University of Minnesota Crookston.
The Golden Eagles announced Hushaw’s signing on Friday.
Hushaw averaged 16.8 points per game this season and shot 40% from the 3-point line. He also averaged six rebounds and four assists. Hushaw scored a season-high 37 points in a win over Williston State College, connecting on five 3-pointers. He also had a season-high eight assists against Dawson Community College and a season-high 14 rebounds in a win over Williston State.
Hushaw, who stands 6-foot-2 and is from Las Vegas, was a second-team All-Mon-Dak Athletic Conference selection.
The Minnesota Crookston plays in the NCAA Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.