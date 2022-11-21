MILES CITY — Former Miles Community College assistant and interim head coach Robin Cusimano has been hired to be the head coach of the Pioneers volleyball team, MCC Athletic Director Jerry Olson announced in a press release on Monday.
When the MCC volleyball program was reinstated in 2017, Cusimano served an assistant coach before taking over as interim head coach in 2021 the release detailed. The 2021 Pioneer team defeated Bismarck State for the first time in program history to win the Region XIII West championship before losing the Region XIII title match to North Dakota State College of Science. At the conclusion of the 2021 season, Cusimano retired from coaching for medical reasons. According to the MCC press release, Cusimano now has a clean bill of health.
"I am so excited to be back to build on the success of the program from where I left off," Cusimano said in the MCC release. "I am very honored for the opportunity to lead these student-athletes as they further their education and playing careers."
Prior to starting at MCC, Cusimano coached youth programs in Miles City and also was a freshman and JV coach at Custer County District High School.
Cusimano grew up in Chinook and has been around volleyball for over 30 years. She was the JV coach at Dawson County High School starting in 2007 before moving to Miles City in 2012.
"We are very excited to have Robin back leading our volleyball program," Olson was quoted as saying in the release. "She did an incredible job last fall leading our team to the region championship game."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.