BILLINGS — Billings Senior volleyball player Leah Champlin has signed to play for Miles Community College, Pioneers coach Robin Cusimano announced on Tuesday.

Champlin, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter/middle blocker, helped the Broncs win the Class AA state title in November.

She had 42 kills, 152 assists, 58 digs and 63 blocks during the regular season last season.

