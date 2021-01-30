WAHPETON, N.D. — The North Dakota State College of Science buried 15 3-pointers in a 99-52 men's basketball win over Miles Community College on Friday night.

Ty Horner had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Logan Jedwabny added 21 points for the Wildcats, who shot 52% from the 3-point line. They made 12 of their 3-pointers in the second half.

MCC made just three 3-pointers on 21 attempts, and were led by Remy Lemovou's 10 points.

The Pioneers play Lake Region State College on Sunday at Devils Lake, North Dakota.

