WAHPETON, N.D. — The North Dakota State College of Science buried 15 3-pointers in a 99-52 men's basketball win over Miles Community College on Friday night.
Ty Horner had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Logan Jedwabny added 21 points for the Wildcats, who shot 52% from the 3-point line. They made 12 of their 3-pointers in the second half.
MCC made just three 3-pointers on 21 attempts, and were led by Remy Lemovou's 10 points.
The Pioneers play Lake Region State College on Sunday at Devils Lake, North Dakota.
