WILLISTON, N.D. — Favour Chukwukelu scored 22 points and Remy Lemovou had a triple-double of 10 points, 12 rebounds and 11 blocked shots as Miles Community College edged Williston State 73-69 in men's basketball on Thursday.
The win give the Pioneers, who finished the regular season with a 13-9 overall record and a 12-9 mark in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference, an NJCAA Region XIII home playoff game on Tuesday, which will be a rematch with Williston State (11-10, 11-10).
Ben Datro added 14 points and eight rebounds for MCC, while Dylan Hushaw had 11 points and 14 boards. Alonzo Linto paced the Tetons with 21 points. Caleb Johnson added 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.