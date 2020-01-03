MILES CITY — Gillette College held Miles Community College without a field goal over the final seven minutes Thursday on the way to a 74-61 men’s basketball victory.
MCC led 60-59 with 7:15 remaining but went 0 for 13 from the field and connected on only one free throw for the rest of the game.
Gillette was led by Bradley Akhile with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Mason Archambault had 16 points, while Issac Mushila added 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Gedeon Buzangu had 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Issac Abergut added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Pioneers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.