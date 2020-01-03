MILES CITY — Gillette College held Miles Community College without a field goal over the final seven minutes Thursday on the way to a 74-61 men’s basketball victory.

MCC led 60-59 with 7:15 remaining but went 0 for 13 from the field and connected on only one free throw for the rest of the game.

Gillette was led by Bradley Akhile with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Mason Archambault had 16 points, while Issac Mushila added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Gedeon Buzangu had 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Issac Abergut added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Pioneers.

