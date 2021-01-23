MILES CITY — Miles Community College sophomore Jakim Ricketts had 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Pioneers to a 87-63 win Saturday against United Tribes Technical College. It was MCC's first win of the season.

Dylan Hushaw also had a solid performance with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. The Pioneers are now 1-1.

United Tribes dropped to 0-2. Browning native Tyree Whitcomb led UTTC with 18 points and former Hardin standout Cayden Redfield chipped in 10 points.

The Pioneers will face Bismarck State on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

