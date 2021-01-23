MILES CITY — Miles Community College sophomore Jakim Ricketts had 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Pioneers to a 87-63 win Saturday against United Tribes Technical College. It was MCC's first win of the season.
Dylan Hushaw also had a solid performance with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. The Pioneers are now 1-1.
United Tribes dropped to 0-2. Browning native Tyree Whitcomb led UTTC with 18 points and former Hardin standout Cayden Redfield chipped in 10 points.
The Pioneers will face Bismarck State on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.