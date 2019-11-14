MILES CITY — Miles Community College sophomore Deondre Northey has been named Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball player of the week. In two games, the 6-foot guard scored 55 points, shot 62%, and had nine rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals, and two blocks.
The Las Vegas native lifted the Pioneers to a 2-0 record against Region 9 Sheridan College and Northwest Community College. Northey is averaging 21 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, with a 52% field goal percentage.
At 4-1 on the season, MCC is on a four game winning streak.
