WILLISTON, N.D. — Dylan Hushaw's 37 points and seven rebounds helped Miles Community College to a 106-96 victory at Williston State College on Thursday. With the win, the Pioneers snapped a three-game skid.
Livingston's Jakim Ricketts added 25 points for Miles CC before fouling out. Ricketts hit six 3-pointers. Ben Datro came off the bench to add 16 points, and Eli Habighorst had 15 points and nine assists.
The Pioneers are scheduled to play Dakota College Bottineau at home on Sunday.
