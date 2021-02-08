MILES CITY — Playing at home on back-to-back days after a four-game road swing, the Miles Community College men's basketball team earned a pair of victories against Dakota College at Bottineau on Sunday and Monday.
Favour Chukwukelu led a quartet of MCC double-figure scorers with 21 points and also grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Pioneers to their third consecutive victory, 83-65, Monday.
With the win, MCC is now 4-4 in the Mon-Dak.
Dylan Hushaw had 19 points and added six rebounds as the Pioneers out-rebounded the Lumberjacks 45-29. Remy Lemovou added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Eli Habighorst had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jakim Ricketts led the Pioneers in rebounding with eight.
Six Miles CC players scored in double figures as the Pioneers defeated the Lumberjacks 94-72 on Sunday afternoon.
Hushaw scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the balanced Pioneer attack. Ben Datro came off the bench to score 14 points.
Chukwukelu, playing in his first game of the season on Sunday after recovering from knee surgery, scored 12 points. Habighorst had 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds and Jakim Ricketts had 10 points. Lemouvou also scored 10 points and hauled down eight rebounds and blocked two shots.
Next up for the Pioneers is a trip to Glendive on Thursday night for a matchup with Dawson Community College at 7:30 p.m.
