MILES CITY – Two players from both the women’s and men’s basketball programs at Miles Community College were named to their respective Region XIII teams that were released on Wednesday.
For the Pioneers’ women, Binta Salawu and Claire Borot, both sophomores, earned the honor. Salawu, a guard from Sydney, Australia, averaged 20 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game. Borot, a forward from Martinique, France, averaged 13 points and 7 rebounds.
The MCC women finished the season 19-13 after losing in the semifinals of the Region XIII playoffs.
Sophomores Gedeon Buzangu and Issac Abergut were named to the men’s team. Buzangu, of Kinshasa, Congo, averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds. The forward recently committed to continue his career at Idaho State. Abergut, a forward from Melbourne, Australia, averaged 14 points and 8 rebounds.
The Pioneers lost the Region XIII championship game to Dawson Community College to finish the season 20-12.
