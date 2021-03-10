MILES CITY — Miles Community College athletes Rebekah Dallinger and Dawson Perry were honored by the Mon-Dak Conference this week.

Dallinger, a freshman guard from Sydney, Australia, was named the women’s basketball player of the week. During a 2-0 week for the Pioneers, she scored 65 points, shooting 48% from the field and 83% from the 3-point line. She also had 17 rebounds in the two games.

The Mon-Dak baseball player of the week was Dawson Parry, a sophomore first baseman from MCC. During a 6-2 week for the Pioneers, he was 11 for 22, hitting five home runs and driving in 22 runs. The American Fork, Utah, native also scored 11 runs.

Tags

Load comments