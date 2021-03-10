MILES CITY — Miles Community College athletes Rebekah Dallinger and Dawson Perry were honored by the MonDak Conference this week.

Dallinger, freshman guard from Sydney, Australia, was named the women’s basketball player of the week. During a 2-0 week for the Pioneers, she scored 65 points, shooting 48% from the field and 83% from the 3-point line. She also had 17 rebounds in the two games.

The MonDak baseball player of the week was Dawson Parry, a sophomore first baseman from MCC. During a 6-2 week for the Pioneers, he was 11 for 22, hitting five home runs and driving in 22 runs. The American Fork, Utah, native also scored 11 runs.

Tags

Load comments