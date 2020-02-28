GLENDIVE — Akeemis Williams made 8 of 12 from beyond the 3-point line and scored 26 points to lead Miles Community College to a 108-62 victory over Lake Region State in the quarterfinals of the Region XIII men's basketball playoffs on Thursday.

The Pioneers hit 20 of 41 3s and used a 21-3 run in the first half after falling behind 9-2 early.

All 11 Pioneers scored. AK Kuany came off the bench to score 15 points and snagged eight rebounds, while Deondre Northey had 14 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Jakim Ricketts scored 12 points off the bench.

The Pioneers held a 49-33 rebounding advantage, led by Issac Abergut with nine boards. 

The Royals season comes to an end with a 9-22 record, while the Pioneers moved to 19-11 overall.

