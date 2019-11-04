MILES CITY — Former Billings Senior athlete Samantha Bonenberger, who went on to compete in volleyball at Miles Community College, closed out her career with the Pioneers by being selected to the all-MonDak Conference team.
Bonenberger, a setter, led MCC in assists this season with 964. She also recorded 61 aces, 68 kills and 240 digs to cap off her two seasons with the Pioneers.
She is a nursing student at MCC.
Cara Haussler of Bismarck State was chosen as the conference's MVP.
Shayna Baugh and Harlee Speth of Dawson Community College were also all-conference selections.
