MILES CITY — Former Billings Senior athlete Samantha Bonenberger, who went on to compete in volleyball at Miles Community College, closed out her career with the Pioneers by being selected to the all-MonDak Conference team.

Bonenberger, a setter, led MCC in assists this season with 964. She also recorded 61 aces, 68 kills and 240 digs to cap off her two seasons with the Pioneers. 

She is a nursing student at MCC.

Cara Haussler of Bismarck State was chosen as the conference's MVP. 

Shayna Baugh and Harlee Speth of Dawson Community College were also all-conference selections.

