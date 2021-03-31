MILES CITY — Miles Community College setter Jacey Rowland was named the MonDak Conference’s volleyball player of the week Wednesday.
Rowland, a 5-foot-10 freshman from Weyburn, Saskatchewan, had 63 assists and 21 digs in two matches for the Pioneers. She also had three blocks and four aces.
The Pioneers ended their season Monday night with a conference semifinal loss at Bismarck (N.D.) State.
