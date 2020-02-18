MILES CITY — Miles Community College baseball coach Jeff Brabant announced Tuesday the signing of Bridger Johnson from Missoula.
Johnson, who attends Missoula Sentinel High School, is an outfielder entering his senior season for the Missoula Mavericks. He hit 11 doubles and seven triples last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.