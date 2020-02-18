MILES CITY — Miles Community College baseball coach Jeff Brabant announced Tuesday the signing of Bridger Johnson from Missoula.

Johnson, who attends Missoula Sentinel High School, is an outfielder entering his senior season for the Missoula Mavericks. He hit 11 doubles and seven triples last season.

