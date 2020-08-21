MILES CITY — Miles Community College on Friday announced the signing of softball player Kelealani Waiau.
Waiau, a 5-foot-2 pitcher and utility player from Seattle, was a four-year letterwinner in softball at Puget Sound High School. She was the MVP of her team in 2019, and also lettered in basketball and volleyball.
