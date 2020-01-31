MILES CITY — The inaugural season for the Miles Community College softball team will begin Saturday at a MonDak Conference season-opening jamboree in Minot, North Dakota.
The Pioneers' first game is scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m. against Lake Region State College, and they'll take on defending MonDak champion Dawson CC at 7:15 Saturday night. MCC's final game will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday against Williston State.
"We cannot put into words the excitement that Team One is feeling to be able to represent Miles Community College as the first-ever softball team to take the field," MCC coach Shawna Juarez said in a press release. "We will take the field this upcoming weekend with great pride wearing MILES across our chest and strive to represent our college, our program and our community with great integrity and class."
