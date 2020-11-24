BILLINGS — Sierra John, an infielder from Idaho Falls, Idaho, has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Miles Community College, the school announced Tuesday.
John batted .500 to go along with a .962 slugging percentage and .600 on-base percentage in her last full season in 2019, her sophomore year at Thunder Ridge High School. She hit seven home runs with 22 RBIs and scored 29 runs, and also competed in track and field simultaneously with softball.
John, who also runs cross country and plays basketball, had planned to compete in softball and track again last spring before the seasons were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
