MILES CITY — The Miles City Community College basketball program split games with Williston State at home Wednesday, with the Pioneer women winning 74-45 and the men losing 91-89 in Mon-Dak Conference games.
MCC's Rebekah Dallinger recorded a double-double, pouring in a game-high 34 points, shooting 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, and pulling down 10 rebounds. Reserve Kelbee Denham added 11 points for the undefeated Pioneers.
Keely Tini had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Tetons.
The Pioneers and Tetons were tied at 44-all at halftime in the men's games.
Overall, MCC was led by guards Dylan Hushaw and Favour Chukwukelu's 24- and 23-point outbursts.
Caleb Johnson had 19 points and nine rebounds, while teammate Mabeny Naam had 12 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for the Tetons.
