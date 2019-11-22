MILES CITY — Casper College will bring two nationally ranked basketball teams to Miles Community College on Saturday.

The MCC women's team (5-3) will host 18th-ranked Casper (7-1) at 5 p.m. at Kailey Gymnasium. Casper's lone loss was to 15th-ranked Western Nebraska.

The MCC men's team (6-1) will bring a six-game winning streak to Kailey Gymnasium when they host 14th-ranked Casper (6-1) at 7 p.m.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments