MILES CITY — Casper College will bring two nationally ranked basketball teams to Miles Community College on Saturday.
The MCC women's team (5-3) will host 18th-ranked Casper (7-1) at 5 p.m. at Kailey Gymnasium. Casper's lone loss was to 15th-ranked Western Nebraska.
The MCC men's team (6-1) will bring a six-game winning streak to Kailey Gymnasium when they host 14th-ranked Casper (6-1) at 7 p.m.
