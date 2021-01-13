MILES CITY — Miles Community College has scheduled its annual Buckaroo Bash for Saturday, April 17. The MCC rodeo team will host a dinner and auction, and the proceeds go directly to the college's rodeo scholarship program.
The Backaroo Bash will adhere to local, state and collegiate COVID-19 guidelines. The program will work closely with public health officials for the event.
Tickets for the Buckaroo Bash will go on sale March 1 and are only available in advance. For information or to learn how to donate items for the auction, contact MCC rodeo coach Chris Witcher at 406-855-2168.
