MILES CITY — Miles Community College will host a postseason volleyball match for the first time since the return of the sport. 

The Pioneers will host Williston State in a 7 p.m. match Wednesday at the MCC Centra. MCC finished the regular season 16-14 overall and 6-6 in the league. Williston State is 10-18 and 4-7 with a match still to be played on Monday night.

The winner between the Pioneers and Williston State advances to the Region XIII semifinals next weekend in Bismarck, North Dakota, at league champion Bismarck State.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments