MILES CITY — Miles Community College volleyball coach Chase Soennichsen announced the signing of Sheridan College transfer Nadja Gale on Wednesday.
Gale, who will be eligible to play for the Pioneers this season, was granted a release from Sheridan (Wyoming) College after the school terminated all sports programs last month.
The 6-foot middle hitter from Sheridan High School had 138 kills and 50 blocks during her senior season.
