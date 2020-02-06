MILES CITY — Abby Gliko of Belt has signed to join the volleyball program at Miles Community College.

Gliko, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter and middle blocker, was a four-year starter at Belt, where she accumulated 364 kills, 439 digs and 35 service aces for her career. She helped the Huskies win three divisional titles and two Class C state championships in 2016 and 2018.

Gliko earned all-state and all-conference honors at Belt.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments