MILES CITY — Abby Gliko of Belt has signed to join the volleyball program at Miles Community College.
Gliko, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter and middle blocker, was a four-year starter at Belt, where she accumulated 364 kills, 439 digs and 35 service aces for her career. She helped the Huskies win three divisional titles and two Class C state championships in 2016 and 2018.
Gliko earned all-state and all-conference honors at Belt.
