ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — Miles Community College scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning Sunday to grab the lead, and Chase Linn threw a complete-game four-hitter as the Pioneers beat Bismarck State College 7-1 to win the NJCAA Region XIII baseball championship.
Bismarck State defeated Miles 11-6 earlier Sunday to force a winner-take-all title game. By virtue of its Game 2 victory, MCC advanced to the North Plains District championship, which begins Friday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The Pioneers' pivotal second inning was highlighted by a two-run single by Jaden Webster. Ian Krump hit a solo home run in the third. Linn, meanwhile, struck out six and survived four walks.
Miles CC's Dawson Parry was named tournament MVP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.