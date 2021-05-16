ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — Miles Community College scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning Sunday to grab the lead, and Chase Linn threw a complete-game four-hitter as the Pioneers beat Bismarck State College 7-1 to win the NJCAA Region XIII baseball championship.

Bismarck State defeated Miles 11-6 earlier Sunday to force a winner-take-all title game. By virtue of its Game 2 victory, MCC advanced to the North Plains District championship, which begins Friday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The Pioneers' pivotal second inning was highlighted by a two-run single by Jaden Webster. Ian Krump hit a solo home run in the third. Linn, meanwhile, struck out six and survived four walks. 

Miles CC's Dawson Parry was named tournament MVP.

