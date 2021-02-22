MILES CITY — Rebekah Dallinger scored 25 points Monday night and Miles Community College improved to 12-0 with a 77-53 victory over Lake Region (N.D.) in Mon-Dak women's basketball.

MCC's Kate Tanner came away with a double-double of 11 points and 16 rebounds. 

Dallinger shot 8 of 18 from the field and 7 of 9 at the foul line. She also made two 3-pointers.

The Pioneers broke the game open with a 27-11 spurt in the fourth quarter.

Lake Region received 18 points from Kayla Byrne.

