DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Rebekah Dallinger scored 25 points and had four assists as the Miles Community College women downed Lake Region State College 75-52 in Mon-Dak women's basketball on Sunday.
MCC led 7-0 in the first minute of the game en route to improving to 3-0 in league play.
Kate Tanner registered a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards for MCC. Jana Conejero and Lili Long each added 12 points.
The Miles women will host Dawson Community College (3-0) Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
In the men's contest Sunday, Lake Region State topped the Pioneers 66-55.
MCC trailed 30-15 at intermission. For the game, the Pioneers were outrebounded 42-29.
MCC (1-4) was led by Dylan Hushaw with 14 points and Eli Habighorst had seven rebounds.
