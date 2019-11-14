MILES CITY — Miles Community College women's basketball player Binta Salawu has been named Women's Mon-Dak player of the week.

Going 2-0 against two Region 9 teams, Salawu compiled 41 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and nine steals. 

The 5-foot-4 sophomore point guard from Sydney, Australia, is a transfer from Iowa Western. She is averaging 20 points, 2.5 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.4 steals a game for the 3-2 Pioneers. 

