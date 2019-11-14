MILES CITY — Miles Community College women's basketball player Binta Salawu has been named Women's Mon-Dak player of the week.
Going 2-0 against two Region 9 teams, Salawu compiled 41 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and nine steals.
The 5-foot-4 sophomore point guard from Sydney, Australia, is a transfer from Iowa Western. She is averaging 20 points, 2.5 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.4 steals a game for the 3-2 Pioneers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.