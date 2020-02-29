BISMARCK, N.D. — Freshman Olyvia Pacheco scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds Friday to lead Miles Community College past Williston State 79-54 to advance to the Region XIII women's basketball semifinals.

Sophomore forward Claire Borot added 15 points and nine boards for the Pioneers (19-12), who will play North Dakota State College of Science on Saturday afternoon. The winner of the semifinal will advance to the Region XIII championship Sunday afternoon.

Kate Golovkina came off the bench and scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the victors. Lili Long added 11 points to the winning effort.

