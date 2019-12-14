Binta Salawu scored 24 points and had 8 rebounds as the MCC Lady Pioneers used a scorching first half hitting 9-13 from beyond the 3-point arc en route to a 63-60 win over the 14th-ranked Casper College.

Miles led 39-19 at halftime after a 19-6 second-quarter advantage that saw Casper shoot only 19% from the field. Casper had a huge third quarter, outscoring MCC 27-7 to cut the lead to one going to the final minutes. MCC seized control late in the game with timely free throw shooting and some big defensive stops.

Olyvia Pacheco chipped in 11 points and 7 rebounds and Lili Long also contributed 11. The Pioneers head to the Christmas break at 7-7 on the season and will host Gillette on Jan. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments