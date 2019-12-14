Binta Salawu scored 24 points and had 8 rebounds as the MCC Lady Pioneers used a scorching first half hitting 9-13 from beyond the 3-point arc en route to a 63-60 win over the 14th-ranked Casper College.
Miles led 39-19 at halftime after a 19-6 second-quarter advantage that saw Casper shoot only 19% from the field. Casper had a huge third quarter, outscoring MCC 27-7 to cut the lead to one going to the final minutes. MCC seized control late in the game with timely free throw shooting and some big defensive stops.
Olyvia Pacheco chipped in 11 points and 7 rebounds and Lili Long also contributed 11. The Pioneers head to the Christmas break at 7-7 on the season and will host Gillette on Jan. 2 at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.