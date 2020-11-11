BILLINGS — Miles Community College head women's basketball coach Taylor Harris announced that Angelina Dimasi, of Waroona, Australia, has signed a letter of intent to play for the Pioneers in the fall of 2021.

Dimasi graduated from Frederick Irwin Anglican School in Waroona, a small town in western Australia 70 miles south of Perth, and represented Western Australia in the State Teams Championships.

She is a 5-foot-10 guard who averaged 25 points and five rebounds for the Waroona Redbacks in 2019

Dimasi is the seventh Australian to sign with the Pioneers in the last two years.

