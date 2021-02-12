GLENDIVE — Miles Community College guard Rebekah Dallinger was held in check but the Pioneers still had enough to scratch out a 61-56 victory over Dawson Community College on Thursday.
Angelo State (Texas) commit Lili Long had 18 points and 16 rebounds, and Kate Tanner grabbed 14 rebounds for Miles CC. Dallinger, who came into the game averaging a NJCAA-leading 31.1 points per game, was limited to nine points on 1-of-8 shooting.
It was the Pioneers' second victory over Dawson this season, and kept them undefeated and in first place in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference standings.
Olyvia Pacheco added 12 points for MCC. Jana Conejero had 13 points and eight assists.
Dawson was led by Ashya Klopfenstein, who had 13 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Sarah Billmayer scored 11 points off the bench. Tamiya Francis added 10 points, five rebounds, six assists and five steals.
