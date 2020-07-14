MILES CITY — Former Custer County District High School standout Ashlie Larson has been named assistant women's basketball coach at Miles Community College, the Pioneers announced.
Larson comes to MCC after concluding a playing career at Dickinson State, where she was a two-time all-conference selection while leading the Blue Hawks in scoring both seasons and surpassing the 1,000-points career scoring mark.
Prior to Dickinson State, Larson competed at Casper College from 2016-2018, playing for former MCC head coach Dwight Gunnare.
Larson led Class A in scoring during her senior year of high school at 20 points per game.
The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday that the upcoming basketball season won't start until January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.