BOTTINEAU, N.D. — Lili Long scored 29 points and Rebekah Dallinger provided another 19 points as the Miles Community College women's basketball team downed Dakota College at Bottineau 73-59 on Sunday.

With the victory, the Pioneers are now 15-0 overall and 14-0 in the Mon-Dak.

Long also hauled down seven rebounds and Dallinger had four assists. In outrebounding the Lumberjacks 50-33, Kate Tanner dominated the boards for MCC with 15 rebounds. She also had five assists.

Olyvia Pacheco added seven rebounds for MCC.

