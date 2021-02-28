BOTTINEAU, N.D. — Lili Long scored 29 points and Rebekah Dallinger provided another 19 points as the Miles Community College women's basketball team downed Dakota College at Bottineau 73-59 on Sunday.
With the victory, the Pioneers are now 15-0 overall and 14-0 in the Mon-Dak.
Long also hauled down seven rebounds and Dallinger had four assists. In outrebounding the Lumberjacks 50-33, Kate Tanner dominated the boards for MCC with 15 rebounds. She also had five assists.
Olyvia Pacheco added seven rebounds for MCC.
