MILES CITY — Rebekah Dallinger scored 23 points and Kelbee Denham pumped in 20 points as Miles Community College rallied past Dakota College-Bottineau for a 73-55 Mon-Dak women's basketball victory on Sunday.

The Pioneers are now 6-0 in league games.

Dakota College-Bottineau led 28-11 after the first quarter before Miles CC rallied.

Dallinger had a complete game with nine rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Lili Long added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. 

Tags

Load comments