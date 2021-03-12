MILES CITY — Miles Community College (19-0) stayed undefeated as it routed United Tribes Technical College 100-69 at home in Mon-Dak Conference play Friday night. 

The Pioneers got off to a quick star outscoring the Thunderbirds 20-16 in the first quarter. Sophomore Lili Long led the Pioneers with 25 points and 11 rebounds and Rebekah Dallinger chipped in 20 points. 

The Thunderbirds shot 76.9% for the night, led by Haylee Langdeau's 24 points.

