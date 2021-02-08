MILES CITY — One day after rallying for a Mon-Dak women's basketball victory against Dakota College-Bottineau, Miles Community College prevailed once again in the rematch, 74-58, Monday.
With the sweep, the Pioneers are now 7-0.
On Sunday, Rebekah Dallinger scored 23 points and Kelbee Denham pumped in 20 points as MCC rallied past Dakota College-Bottineau, 73-55.
Dakota College-Bottineau led 28-11 after the first quarter before Miles CC rallied.
Dallinger had a complete game with nine rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Lili Long added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
On Monday, Dallinger poured in 28 points and dished out 10 assists while Kate Tanner also had a double-double with 10 points and 19 rebounds. Denham continued her hot shooting with her second consecutive night hitting five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points.
The Pioneers dominated the boards, with a 55-33 advantage on the glass that included 22 offensive rebounds (12 by Tanner). Long also had double-digit rebounds with 11. MCC committed only 13 turnovers for the game.
