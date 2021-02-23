MILES CITY — On Wednesday, the Miles Community College women's basketball team will be hosting its second annual Play4Kay Pink Night vs. North Dakota State College of Science beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Play4Kay is an annual fundraising effort by the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The MCC women's basketball team has an ongoing fundraiser in which they will donate $1 for every made free throw for the month of February according to a school press release.
On Thursday the same two teams will meet again at 5:30 p.m. in Miles City as the Pioneers host Australian Indigenous Awareness night. MCC freshman Rebekah Dallinger and North Dakota State College of Science freshman Ambah Kowcun were teammates on the 2019 Indigenous Basketball Australia All-Star team. The first 100 fans to the game will get a free T-shirt with a unique design for the game designed by Australian Indigenous artist Krystal Dallinger, who is Rebekah Dallinger's cousin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.