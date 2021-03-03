MILES CITY — Miles Community College basketball players Dylan Hushaw and Lili Long garnered player of the week honors from the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference on Wednesday.

Hushaw took home the men’s award after averaging 18.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 48% from the field as the Pioneers with 3-1 last week. Hushaw added 18 assists and one steal.

Long, who has committed to play at Angelo State in Texas, earned the women’s honor. She helped MCC go 4-0 last week while averaging 18.2 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 72% from the floor. She also had eight assists and seven steals.

